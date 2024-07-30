Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 203,607 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,604,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.68% of Teck Resources worth $394,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TECK. L1 Capital Pty Ltd boosted its position in Teck Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 3,050,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,959,000 after purchasing an additional 74,189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Teck Resources by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,501,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,061,000 after buying an additional 662,383 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 44,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,046,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after acquiring an additional 190,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Eight Capital lowered shares of Teck Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.40.

Teck Resources Price Performance

Shares of TECK traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,526,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,643,888. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53. Teck Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.32. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Teck Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

Featured Stories

