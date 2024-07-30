Janus Henderson Group PLC Buys 537,927 Shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,927 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Atlas Energy Solutions were worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AESI. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $154,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AESI traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.92. 462,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 916,953. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $24.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.74.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 19.98% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $192.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AESI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Atlas Energy Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Atlas Energy Solutions from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.89.

In other news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard bought 3,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, for a total transaction of $70,416.64. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,669,310.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 3,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.68 per share, with a total value of $70,416.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,503,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,669,310.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gregory M. Shepard purchased 60,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,486.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,383,018 shares in the company, valued at $140,646,492.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 134,526 shares of company stock worth $2,611,884 and have sold 214,243 shares worth $5,029,887. Company insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

