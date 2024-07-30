Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,818,817 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,219 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $329,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CRH during the 4th quarter worth $1,014,454,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of CRH by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,106,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,933,000 after purchasing an additional 937,804 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 3,384.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,781,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $469,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,587,066 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,583,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CRH by 35,497.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,082,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,455,000 after buying an additional 5,068,682 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRH. StockNews.com cut CRH from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CRH from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CRH presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.90.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded up $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.06. The stock had a trading volume of 4,483,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,363,312. CRH plc has a 1 year low of $51.59 and a 1 year high of $88.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.73.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRH plc will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from CRH’s previous Variable dividend of $0.23. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

