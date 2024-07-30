Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,808,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,559 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.05% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $167,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDYA. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $101,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $145,000. 98.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 677,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ IDYA remained flat at $42.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 559,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,873. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.31. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $47.74.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

