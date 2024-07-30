Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $157.56 Million Stock Position in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,518,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223,151 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.18% of Stellantis worth $157,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in STLA. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Absolute Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,028,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,795,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,703,000 after buying an additional 793,843 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,756,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,336,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 5.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,203,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,218,000 after buying an additional 59,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STLA traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.74. 9,550,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,091,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $16.64 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.45. The firm has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.55.

About Stellantis

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

