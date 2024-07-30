Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $190.12 Million Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,378,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,854 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.37% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $190,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 55.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 33,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 12,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $2,555,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 227,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,608 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.18. 1,421,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $99.98 and a one year high of $150.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $139,527.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 119,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,860,621.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NBIX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

