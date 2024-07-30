Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $244.28 Million Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,579,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 36,725 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $244,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the fourth quarter worth $34,456,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 443.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 588,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,547,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3,837,975.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 153,523 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 153,519 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the fourth quarter worth $70,917,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIL traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $40.35. 551,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,398. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a 200-day moving average of $35.89. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $40.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.70%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIL. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

