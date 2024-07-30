Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $275.56 Million Stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,330,023 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,968,941 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.72% of Las Vegas Sands worth $275,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 150.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $39.47. 6,401,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,384,547. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.12. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The casino operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.61% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

