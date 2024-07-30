Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $418.43 Million Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,705 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $418,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 212.2% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 7,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,302,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.54. The company had a trading volume of 21,066,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,855,529. The company has a market capitalization of $801.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.93.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Further Reading

