Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $48.73 Million Stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 1,305.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 224,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,981 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $48,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.94. 1,939,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,454. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.91. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.65. SBA Communications Co. has a 12 month low of $183.64 and a 12 month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.54.

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

