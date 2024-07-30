Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $52.23 Million Stock Holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 276,354 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,864 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.76% of Fabrinet worth $52,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FN. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $3,135,000. Cim LLC bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,194,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at $1,209,000. Norden Group LLC lifted its position in Fabrinet by 1,775.2% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 28,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Frank H. Levinson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.71, for a total value of $1,450,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,922.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet Trading Down 3.6 %

Fabrinet stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $212.00. The company had a trading volume of 426,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,162. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $114.83 and a fifty-two week high of $266.39. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.85.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $731.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.94 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Research analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

