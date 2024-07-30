Janus Henderson Group PLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,821,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,124 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 1.45% of TransUnion worth $225,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 237.5% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 206.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TRU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TransUnion from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU traded up $2.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.89. 1,968,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,163. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.88, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.61. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $89.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $127,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,114,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,761 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

