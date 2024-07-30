Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 776,736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.56% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $60,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,741.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total value of $92,504.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,084 shares in the company, valued at $900,741.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.55.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded down $5.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.77. 10,544,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,045. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.87. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $47.58 and a twelve month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

