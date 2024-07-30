Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253,761 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 2.38% of Owens & Minor worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 1,240.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.50. 950,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,843. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $20.36. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.36 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on OMI shares. Citigroup raised Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Beck sold 9,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $161,184.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,406.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total value of $40,985.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,148,201.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,923 shares of company stock worth $562,711 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

Featured Stories

