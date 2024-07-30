Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 6,357 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,363,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.62% of Dollar Tree worth $181,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.33. 2,849,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,474. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.71 and a 200 day moving average of $123.85. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.83 and a 1-year high of $154.82.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.