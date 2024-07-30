Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 8,562 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 634,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,562 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 0.48% of Chesapeake Energy worth $56,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 233.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,059,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,338,963 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,317,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,221,000 after acquiring an additional 213,235 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,599,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,900,000 after acquiring an additional 307,814 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,958,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,723,000 after acquiring an additional 265,853 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 824,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.69.

NASDAQ:CHK traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $76.24. 3,903,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.47. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $72.84 and a 52 week high of $93.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.31.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 16.42%. Chesapeake Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

