Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,614 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.70% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $59,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded up $3.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $277.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 137,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,022. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $244.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.81.

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $335.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.97 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.14, for a total value of $331,489.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 16,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,558,553.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Debbra L. Schoneman sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.27, for a total value of $217,961.94. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,188,311.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,570 shares of company stock worth $1,393,941. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

