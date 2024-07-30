JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,625,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,815.5 days.

JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15.

JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile

JAPAN POST BANK Co, Ltd. provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Japan and internationally. The company offers liquid deposits, including transfer deposits, savings deposits, ordinary deposits, etc.; fixed-term deposits, such as time deposits, TEIGAKU deposits, etc.; and other deposits, as well as negotiable certificates of deposit.

