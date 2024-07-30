JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF) Short Interest Update

JAPAN POST BANK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,625,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 6,352,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,815.5 days.
JAPAN POST BANK Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JPSTF remained flat at $9.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.80. JAPAN POST BANK has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $10.15.
JAPAN POST BANK Company Profile
