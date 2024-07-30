JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF) Short Interest Update

JD Health International Inc. (OTCMKTS:JDHIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,512,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 13,302,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 115,126.0 days.

Shares of JD Health International stock remained flat at $3.13 during trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.56. JD Health International has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $6.62.

JD Health International Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the operation of an online healthcare platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare products through direct selling and an online retail pharmacy network. The company also provides online medical consultation, consumer healthcare, and health management services; hospital or doctor referral, health check-ups, genetic testing, and beauty care services; and intelligent healthcare solutions, as well as technical and advertising services.

