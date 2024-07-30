Jefferies Financial Group Raises Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Price Target to C$31.00

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on EFN. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$28.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$29.33.

EFN traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.52. 145,404 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,671. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of C$18.50 and a 12-month high of C$26.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$25.00 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.13.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported C$0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.05. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of C$353.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$333.85 million. Analysts predict that Element Fleet Management will post 1.5226286 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of Element Fleet Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. In related news, Senior Officer William Sutherland acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$24.90 per share, with a total value of C$99,594.00. Also, Director George Keith Graham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.70, for a total transaction of C$617,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,550 shares of company stock worth $132,034 and have sold 68,974 shares worth $1,716,749. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

