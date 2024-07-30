Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $2.35 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 263.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 30th. During the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $80.15 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00037998 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

