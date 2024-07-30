JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.87. 640,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,766,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.
The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
