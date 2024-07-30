JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $52.80 and last traded at $52.87. 640,205 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,766,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.03.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.48.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.4212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%.

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

About JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

