K-Bro Linen (KBL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.51 per share for the quarter.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$80.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.77 million. K-Bro Linen had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Shares of TSE:KBL traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$36.58. The stock had a trading volume of 14,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680. The company has a market cap of C$382.63 million, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$33.07 and its 200 day moving average price is C$34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.49. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$30.03 and a 1 year high of C$37.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 1,400 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.40, for a total transaction of C$45,360.00. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

KBL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$47.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, tablecloths, and drapes and other linens.

