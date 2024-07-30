Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Kardex Stock Performance
Shares of Kardex stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.49. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.
Kardex Company Profile
