Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kardex Holding AG (OTCMKTS:KRDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Kardex Stock Performance

Shares of Kardex stock opened at $242.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.49. Kardex has a fifty-two week low of $182.02 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

Kardex Company Profile

Kardex Holding AG provides intralogistics solutions; and supplies automated storage solutions and materials handling systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Kardex Remstar and Kardex Mlog. The Kardex Remstar segment develops, produces, and maintains dynamic storage and retrieval systems. The Kardex Mlog segment offers integrated material handling systems and automated high bay warehouses.

