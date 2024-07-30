Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Price Target to $40.00

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $33.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.28. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $39.25.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.17). Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $386.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.35 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 87.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $863,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 4th quarter worth $1,043,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 16,292 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 20,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. 99.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

