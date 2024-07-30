Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target to $37.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on INVH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.39.

Invitation Homes Stock Up 0.6 %

INVH stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.99. Invitation Homes has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.97 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Invitation Homes news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 644.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

