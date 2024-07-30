Kennedy Capital Management LLC Acquires 133,579 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,579 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NAPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the first quarter valued at about $878,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,751,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,948,000 after buying an additional 332,292 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,387,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on NAPA. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

NYSE NAPA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,445,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,950. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 8.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $92.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.19 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

