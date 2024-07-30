Kennedy Capital Management LLC Buys 11,850 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 55.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,850 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.08.

NBIX stock traded down $4.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $141.18. 1,420,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,172. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01 and a beta of 0.37. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.98 and a 1-year high of $150.39.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 18.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,108.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total value of $1,695,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $38,370.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,709 shares of company stock worth $11,009,150 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

