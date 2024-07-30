Kennedy Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 57.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,738 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned 0.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,153.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,093,000 after purchasing an additional 80,242 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $61,299,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $929,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $1,191,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $182.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total value of $3,850,060.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares in the company, valued at $1,782,693. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total transaction of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.70, for a total transaction of $3,850,060.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,693. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,361 shares of company stock worth $22,019,033 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE ELF traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,307,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,813. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.95. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.47 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.46.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. The business had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.