Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $3,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $35,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth $103,000. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Price Performance

Shares of RHP stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $102.92. The company had a trading volume of 522,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,315. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.16 and its 200 day moving average is $108.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.64. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $122.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.10%.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed acquired 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.40 per share, for a total transaction of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at $87,156,815.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William E. Haslam purchased 9,972 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.28 per share, for a total transaction of $999,992.16. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,285,381.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 13,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $106.40 per share, with a total value of $1,468,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 819,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,156,815.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

