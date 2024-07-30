Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $3.95 Million Stake in The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Free Report) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,564 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancshares were worth $3,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in First Bancshares by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,074 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,197,000 after purchasing an additional 59,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,115,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,724,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $12,681,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in First Bancshares by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 202,145 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in First Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FBMS. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of First Bancshares from $29.00 to $32.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.88.

NASDAQ:FBMS traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.29. 2,492,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,220. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.39. The First Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.96 and a one year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $104.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.40 million. First Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First Bank that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

