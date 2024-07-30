Kennedy Capital Management LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 251,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,939 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOG. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,537,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after buying an additional 131,448 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its position in Northern Oil and Gas by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,682,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Oil and Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,857,000 after purchasing an additional 43,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $1,046,000. 98.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE NOG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,307. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.13 and a twelve month high of $43.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day moving average of $38.14.

Northern Oil and Gas Announces Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.10. Northern Oil and Gas had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 30.01%. The company had revenue of $396.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOG. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Northern Oil and Gas from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northern Oil and Gas

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 109,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Adam A. Dirlam sold 1,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $56,877.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 109,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,454,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas L. O’grady sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $142,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,332 shares in the company, valued at $8,526,859.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,534 shares of company stock valued at $252,144. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

