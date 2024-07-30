Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $3,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Nishan J. Vartanian sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $2,038,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSA traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $187.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,708. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12 month low of $147.35 and a 12 month high of $200.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 0.99.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.38 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.22%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSA. William Blair upgraded MSA Safety to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MSA Safety from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.50.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

