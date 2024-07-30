Kennedy Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.15% of Simulations Plus worth $9,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLP. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Simulations Plus

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $919,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,580,857 shares in the company, valued at $164,540,379.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,683.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,500 shares of company stock worth $2,072,198 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

NASDAQ SLP traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $40.15. The stock had a trading volume of 94,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,212. The stock has a market cap of $803.40 million, a P/E ratio of 83.33 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.87. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $52.69.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLP. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Articles

