Kennedy Capital Management LLC Invests $9.14 Million in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 446,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,139,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 47,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Veritex by 7.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Veritex in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Veritex by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 37,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Veritex by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on Veritex from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens boosted their target price on Veritex from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

VBTX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.13. 498,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,299. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $25.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $106.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Veritex’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

