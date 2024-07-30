Kennedy Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 136,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDMT stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.16. The company had a trading volume of 531,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,396. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.42 and its 200 day moving average is $24.91. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.25.

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FDMT. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total value of $44,537.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,206.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 12,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $290,638.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $23,820,350.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,597 shares of company stock valued at $821,939 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

