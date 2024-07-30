Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 15,517 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 15,517 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Simpson Manufacturing worth $8,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 106,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,147,000 after purchasing an additional 60,178 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 250.5% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 325,452 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,600 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,487,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $920,662,000 after purchasing an additional 278,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,513 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSD stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $191.74. The company had a trading volume of 204,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,192. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.02. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.93 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.32.

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $596.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.67 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total transaction of $128,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $350,260.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,179.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Lutz sold 750 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.14, for a total value of $128,355.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,347.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells structural solutions for wood, concrete, and steel connections. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

