Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 28,770 Shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,770 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Talos Energy worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the 1st quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE TALO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $11.71. 2,238,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,992. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.71 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. Talos Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.59.

Insider Transactions at Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Talos Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $429.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 150,000 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.51 per share, with a total value of $1,726,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 36,072,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,199,125.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,500. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TALO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Talos Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Talos Energy in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Talos Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.17.

Talos Energy Profile

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

