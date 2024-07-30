Kennedy Capital Management LLC Sells 7,016 Shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,016 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Astec Industries by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 41,600.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Astec Industries Price Performance

ASTE stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.97. 94,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,582. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.96. The company has a market capitalization of $795.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85 and a beta of 1.30. Astec Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $309.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.27 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 1.91%. Astec Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Michael Paul Norris acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.46 per share, for a total transaction of $33,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,886 shares in the company, valued at $531,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ASTE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Astec Industries Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

