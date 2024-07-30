Kennedy Capital Management LLC Takes Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Kennedy Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 137,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,835,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $837,000. NWI Management LP acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the first quarter valued at $1,758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,506,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,981,000 after acquiring an additional 14,224 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 9,669.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 234,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 232,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 104.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,681,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,117,000 after acquiring an additional 859,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,558,650.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,428 shares of company stock worth $98,778. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on DV. William Blair cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. KeyCorp cut shares of DoubleVerify from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

DoubleVerify Trading Up 6.1 %

DV traded up $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $21.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,748,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,501. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average of $28.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.93. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

