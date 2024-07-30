Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Update

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,115,700 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the June 30th total of 2,570,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,157.0 days.
Keppel DC REIT Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KPDCF remained flat at $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday. Keppel DC REIT has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26.
Keppel DC REIT Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel DC REIT
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel DC REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel DC REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.