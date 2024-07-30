Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELF) Trading Up 6.2%

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. Approximately 125 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 185,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04.

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

