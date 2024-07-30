Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Given Outperform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $41.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $34.16 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.62.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $273,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 98,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,099,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,624,000 after purchasing an additional 334,954 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 24,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 119,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 418,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,299,000 after buying an additional 21,202 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

