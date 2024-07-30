KeyCorp Lowers McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $305.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $310.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $302.82.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $3.37 on Tuesday, hitting $264.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,159,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,324. The stock has a market cap of $190.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $273.29. McDonald’s has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares in the company, valued at $5,225.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,454,507. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,091,052 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $321,449,000 after acquiring an additional 89,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Get Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.