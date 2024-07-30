Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Kforce had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 36.39%. The company had revenue of $356.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Kforce updated its Q3 guidance to $0.65-0.73 EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to 0.650-0.730 EPS.

Kforce Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of KFRC traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,138. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.89. Kforce has a 12 month low of $53.75 and a 12 month high of $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.77.

Get Kforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Kforce from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Insider Transactions at Kforce

In other news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $411,688.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph J. Liberatore sold 6,638 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $411,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,991.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew G. Thomas sold 4,801 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $294,925.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,780,255.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,439 shares of company stock worth $1,015,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Kforce

(Get Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.