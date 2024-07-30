KickToken (KICK) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.69

KickToken (KICK) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. KickToken has a market cap of $1.91 million and approximately $0.69 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, KickToken has traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00010142 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009019 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,843.65 or 1.00049641 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000979 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011534 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007010 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.40 or 0.00072023 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.01569859 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $1.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

