Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Upgraded to Hold at Argus

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Argus to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

KMB has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.67.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KMB opened at $140.85 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $145.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 223.55%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total value of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,340,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 3.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,012,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116,362 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 3,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

