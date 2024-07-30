Komodo Market Capitalization Achieves $38.45 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 30th. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000428 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $38.45 million and approximately $1.74 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00048409 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00041212 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.53 or 0.00015945 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000257 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (CRYPTO:KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 140,229,622 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.