Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) PT Raised to $13.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $12.50 to $13.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price suggests a potential upside of 7.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LADR. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Ladder Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ladder Capital in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

LADR stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 88.41 and a current ratio of 88.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $71.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,043,000 after acquiring an additional 28,602 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Ladder Capital by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,328,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,431,000 after purchasing an additional 397,817 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,405,000 after purchasing an additional 62,633 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,051,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,619,000 after buying an additional 293,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ladder Capital by 137.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,040,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,708,000 after buying an additional 1,179,494 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

