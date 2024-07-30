Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.550 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.2 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion.

Landstar System Stock Performance

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $2.73 on Tuesday, hitting $193.87. 309,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,831. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $182.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.92. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $161.13 and a 1-year high of $203.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Landstar System from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a hold rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $180.80.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

